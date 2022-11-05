Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $51.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

