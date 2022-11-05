Adam Selipsky Sells 345 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $188.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
