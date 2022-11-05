Adam Selipsky Sells 345 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

