Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 14.3 %
NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies
In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
