Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 496,512 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

