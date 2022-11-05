Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 3,711 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $109.25 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

