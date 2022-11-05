Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,688 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $6,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,982 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 623.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,375 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.1 %

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $383.67 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.