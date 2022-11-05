Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $181.07 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

