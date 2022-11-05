Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of AEIS opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.