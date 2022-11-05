AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average of $265.82.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

