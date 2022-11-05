Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 102,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,075,816 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.40) to €5.30 ($5.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($5.90) to €5.70 ($5.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.70) to €5.00 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 346,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.