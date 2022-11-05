Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($130.00) to €131.00 ($131.00) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($156.00) to €133.00 ($133.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

