AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $54.48. AerCap shares last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 4,318 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.