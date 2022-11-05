Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €126.00 ($126.00) price objective on the stock.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($142.00) to €138.00 ($138.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($121.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.17.

AEOXF stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

