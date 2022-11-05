Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.90 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

