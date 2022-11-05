AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €3.80 at Berenberg Bank

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.40 ($3.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.67) to €2.80 ($2.80) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.41.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

