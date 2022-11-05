Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Set at C$5.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.75 price target on Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIM opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The company has a market cap of C$326.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($32.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

