Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.4 %

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.09 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

