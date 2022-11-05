AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.39. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$5.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

