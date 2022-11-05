Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $172.57

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.57 and last traded at $172.73, with a volume of 2754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.05.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.