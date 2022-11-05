Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $197.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

