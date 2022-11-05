Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $197.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
