Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics
In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
