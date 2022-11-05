Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 36.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 205,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

