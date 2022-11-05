Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

