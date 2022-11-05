Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 57,303 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

