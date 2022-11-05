Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

AMED stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

