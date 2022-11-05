Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 8,496 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

