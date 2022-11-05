Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

AMRC stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

