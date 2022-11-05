American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $76.36.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

