AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) COO Robert P. Mauch Sells 21,802 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $161.64 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen



AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

