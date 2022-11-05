Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amgen Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.04 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

