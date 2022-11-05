Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

