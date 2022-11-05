Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 424.40%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

