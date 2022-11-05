Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$24.14

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
AirBoss of America Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of BOS stock opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
