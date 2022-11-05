Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $69.85

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

