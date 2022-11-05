Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$9.38

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

