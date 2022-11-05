Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT at $55.33

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($64.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($43.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
