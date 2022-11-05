Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $7.88

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

FUBO stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $628.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.