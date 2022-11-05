Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $36.83

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

GTHX stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $355.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.