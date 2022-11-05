Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $425.88

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MPWR stock opened at $351.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.67. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $3,316,640.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,798,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,810,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

