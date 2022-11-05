Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$19.08

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.42.

PSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.54. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$9.92 and a twelve month high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

