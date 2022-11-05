Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target at $41.90

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

PTLO opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $794.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.