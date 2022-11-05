Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $21.82

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
SunPower Trading Down 3.7 %
SunPower stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower
In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.