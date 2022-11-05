Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $21.82

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

SunPower Trading Down 3.7 %

SunPower stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile



SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

