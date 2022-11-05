Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 411.33

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.33 ($4.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Synthomer to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.85) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.73) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SYNT opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.97. The company has a market cap of £577.63 million and a PE ratio of 650.53. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 25,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($34,975.14). Also, insider Lily Liu bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,462.94). Insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $9,531,000 over the last ninety days.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

