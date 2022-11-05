Analyzing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 0.91% 2.53% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tremor International and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Tremor International.

27.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.34 $21.04 million $0.21 31.57

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Summary

Stagwell beats Tremor International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

