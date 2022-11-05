Ann Mather Sells 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $22,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

