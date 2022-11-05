APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded at TheStreet

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,191 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

