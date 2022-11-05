Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

