Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Appian Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.63. Appian has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $102.26.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Appian by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Appian by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Appian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.