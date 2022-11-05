Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

