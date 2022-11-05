Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down to $62.62

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.62, but opened at $57.96. Arcosa shares last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 2,167 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACA. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Arcosa Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcosa by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $212,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 6.7% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 210,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $1,947,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

