Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 668,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,022,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 79.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 188,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $649.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 145.05%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

