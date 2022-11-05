Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

ACRE opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $649.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 79.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 188,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 80,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

